UPDATE 1-Bain, KKR, Broadcom among suitors lining up for Toshiba's chips business
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
June 13 Steel Dynamics Inc
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57
* Steel Dynamics provides second quarter 2016 guidance and announces second quarter 2016 cash dividend
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share
* Metals recycling platform is expected to achieve higher sequential Q2 2016 earnings
* Says Q2 2016 fabrication shipments are expected to remain consistent sequentially
* Q2 profitability from steel operations expected to be almost double sequential Q1, based on both improved metal spread and shipments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report