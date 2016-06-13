BRIEF-IHH Healthcare says qtrly revenue 2.68 bln rgt vs 2.48 bln rgt
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
June 13 Idogen AB :
* Started in autumn 2015 a pre-clinical "proof of concept"-study of the company's cell therapy in models of hemophilia A
* The study results show that treatment with tolerogenic dendritic cells results in a reduced occurrence of inhibitory factor VIII antibodies and treatment has a lasting effect
* If the method can be transferred to humans, means that tolerogenic vaccine can provide protection against the formation of inhibitory antibodies following repeated treatment with factor VIII in patients with hemophilia A
* ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO RAISE PROCEEDS OF UP TO SEK 24.2 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS