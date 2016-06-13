June 13 Sygnity SA :
* Signs an annex to a contract with Poland's Social
Insurance Institution, Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolecznych (ZUS) in
Warsaw for the delivery of software of integrated data warehouse
* As a part of the annex to the contract undertaken in a
consortium, the amount of work by Sygnity will increase and so
will the value of the maximum remuneration Sygnity might
receive, to 37.3 million zlotys ($9.6 million) gross from 19.1
mln zlotys gross
* Informed about signing the deal on Dec. 15
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8854 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)