BRIEF-Agree Realty increases quarterly cash dividend by 2 pct
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share
June 14 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) :
* Said on Monday that it signed a conditional agreement (a call option) to sell its 26.33 pct stake in Aquis Exchange (Aquis)
* Aquis holds the right to execute the call option
* Aquis or an entity named by it may buy the shares
* The call option may be exercised by Aquis, only if WSE issues a negative decision concerning a potential restructuring of Aquis or its capital structure to implement an initial public offering by Aquis or if WSE issues a negative decision concerning an IPO by Aquis
* The selling price is 37 pounds ($52.4) per share
* The call option may only be exercised for all WSE's shares held in Aquis and will expire by the end of November 2017

$1 = 0.7061 pounds)
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.