BRIEF-Druckfarben Hellas approves the formation of a new public limited company
* SAYS THE COMPANY'S PRINTING INKS DIVISION, APPROVES THE FORMATION OF A NEW PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
June 14 Pharma Mar SA :
* Starts registry study to analyse effectiveness of Aplidin in treating patients with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS THE COMPANY'S PRINTING INKS DIVISION, APPROVES THE FORMATION OF A NEW PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
* GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 billion deal- Bloomberg, citing sources