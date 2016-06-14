June 14Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Reported on Monday that daughter company concluded the construction agreement for River Breeze Residence in Klversala

* The new apartment building in Riga, Klversala, to be built by construction company LNK Industries

* Construction to begin in July, but the building itself to be commitioned in 18 months, winter of 2017

* The volume of the construction agreement is 12.6 million euros ($14.18 million), excluding VAT

