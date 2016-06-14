BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
June 14 Finda Oy:
* says launches rival bid for small regional operator Anvia
* says offers to buy Anvia's subsidiary Anvia Telecom for 120 million euros in cash
* Finland's largest telecoms operator Elisa last month agreed to buy Anvia's consumer business for 107 million euros
* Anvia is due to make decisions at its shareholder meeting in June 29
* Finda is the biggest owner in DNA, the country's third-biggest operator which is mulling a possible flotation Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* SEES FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 7 MILLION ZLOTYS, EBIT OF 9.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, REVENUE OF 47.5 MILLION ZLOTYS