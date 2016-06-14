June 14 Finda Oy:

* says launches rival bid for small regional operator Anvia

* says offers to buy Anvia's subsidiary Anvia Telecom for 120 million euros in cash

* Finland's largest telecoms operator Elisa last month agreed to buy Anvia's consumer business for 107 million euros

* Anvia is due to make decisions at its shareholder meeting in June 29

* Finda is the biggest owner in DNA, the country's third-biggest operator which is mulling a possible flotation Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)