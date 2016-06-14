Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
June 14 Juventus FC SpA :
* Said on Monday that it finalised agreement with AS Roma SpA for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Miralem Pjanic
* The consideration for the acquisition is 32 million euros ($35.96 million)
* Employment contract to have five-year duration
Source text: bit.ly/1YnN2KS
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
* Announced commissioning of a new joint project with Tesla to reduce energy costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: