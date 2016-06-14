Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
June 14 Caleffi SpA :
* Unit Mirabello Carrara signs exclusive license with Diesel for Diesel Living Home Textile line
* License agreement will have 5 year duration and will enable production and distribution of household linen worldwide
* The collection will be distributed in Diesel shops in Italy and abroad
* The first collection will be presented on January 2017 in Paris
* Announced commissioning of a new joint project with Tesla to reduce energy costs