BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
June 14 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Says secondary offering of 11.1 million common shares
* Zimmer Biomet Holdings announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock
* Shares are being sold to public at an initial price of $115.85 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc