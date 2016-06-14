** Old Mutual Global Investors' Simon Murphy is "thoroughly disappointed" in Burberry and got rid of his holding in the past few weeks on concern the biz not being run as tightly, efficiently and financially effectively as it should be

** BRBY rough ride: -45% since Feb 2015 peak in a difficult market which shows no signs of improving this yr; recently posted 10% profit fall (HK demand soft)

** Murphy first bought BRBY, a strong franchise with a "rock solid" balance sheet, last summer on the basis that tough trading was just a blip, and cyclical setback (China) the main culprit; PM now fears some of issues structural

** Post May FY, PM hoped for aggressive action on cost, decent return of capital to shareholders from very strong B/S

** Instead, PM flags "modest" cost reduction offset to a large degree by investments back into company (big chunk: mgmt bonus scheme), "modest" £150 mln share buyback

** PM has concerns over BRBY unifying three lines

Link: bit.ly:1Xn82Ca

** "Worrying sign": BRBY COO resigned last wk; OMGI rated him very highly

** Consensus bearish BRBY view: StarMine's ARM model, a measure of change in analyst sentiment, shows BRBY strongly out of favour with investment community, scoring just 5 out of the maximum 100 (joint second worst score on the FTSE 100 )

** Murphy's colleague Richard Buxton is, however, retaining his BRBY holding (prepared to weather difficult period )