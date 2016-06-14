June 14 Storytel publ AB :

* New share issue to diversify shareholder base oversubscribed, subscription rate of 269 pct

* Issue provides the company with proceeds of about 21.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.60 million) before issue costs

* Issue costs are estimated at about 0.8 million crowns

* Subscription price was fixed at 33.30 crowns/share

Source text: bit.ly/2373rEv

($1 = 8.3072 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)