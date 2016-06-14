BRIEF-Stadler selects Teleste’s Passenger Information system
* TADLER SELECTS TELESTE'S PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR ITS TRAINS TO AB TRANSITIO IN SWEDEN
June 14 Storytel publ AB :
* New share issue to diversify shareholder base oversubscribed, subscription rate of 269 pct
* Issue provides the company with proceeds of about 21.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.60 million) before issue costs
* Issue costs are estimated at about 0.8 million crowns
* Subscription price was fixed at 33.30 crowns/share
