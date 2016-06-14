June 14 Log Commercial Properties e
Participacoes SA :
* Announced on June 6 that at the general meeting of
shareholders it was approved to submit to the regulator an
application for conversion of its registration as a public
company from category "B" to category "A"
* The shareholders also approved to submit an application
for registration of an initial public offering to be held in
non-organized over-the-counter market in Brazil
* IPO to be coordinated by Banco Bradesco BBI SA as lead
coordinator, Brasil Plural SA Banco Multiplo, Banco de
Investimentos Credit Suisse (Brasil) SA and Banco Votorantim SA
* The offering registration request will be examined and the
offer will only begin after the granting of the registration by
CVM
Source text: bit.ly/1Onc5fb
