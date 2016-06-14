June 14 Log Commercial Properties e Participacoes SA :

* Announced on June 6 that at the general meeting of shareholders it was approved to submit to the regulator an application for conversion of its registration as a public company from category "B" to category "A"

* The shareholders also approved to submit an application for registration of an initial public offering to be held in non-organized over-the-counter market in Brazil

* IPO to be coordinated by Banco Bradesco BBI SA as lead coordinator, Brasil Plural SA Banco Multiplo, Banco de Investimentos Credit Suisse (Brasil) SA and Banco Votorantim SA

* The offering registration request will be examined and the offer will only begin after the granting of the registration by CVM

