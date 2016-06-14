BRIEF-Horus FY 2016 net profit down at 184,470.19 euros
NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR IS EUR 184,470.19 (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 235,684.45)
June 14 HQ AB :
* Has completed the rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders
* Issue was fully subscribed and the company receives proceeds of about 52.4 million Swedish crowns ($6.31 million) before issue costs, which are estimated at about 2.5 million crowns
* In total, issue was subscribed to about 109.3 percent
* Says it plans to buy property firm in Shanghai for 17.5 billion yuan ($2.54 billion) via cash, share issue