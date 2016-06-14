BRIEF-Horus FY 2016 net profit down at 184,470.19 euros
* NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR IS EUR 184,470.19 (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 235,684.45) Source text - http://bit.ly/2q2GrwK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 14 Acrinova publ AB :
* Says has acquired two properties in Borås and Malmö for a total property value of 47 million Swedish crowns ($5.67 million)
* Says has as of June 14 paid 19 million crowns in cash and received funding of 26,751,109 crowns
* Handover of properties takes place immediately
Source text: bit.ly/1UhDo9V Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2834 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy property firm in Shanghai for 17.5 billion yuan ($2.54 billion) via cash, share issue