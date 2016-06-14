BRIEF-Horus FY 2016 net profit down at 184,470.19 euros
* NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR IS EUR 184,470.19 (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 235,684.45) Source text - http://bit.ly/2q2GrwK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 14 Acrinova AB :
* Acquires remaining 59.2 percent in Norama Projektutveckling AB for about 6.8 million Swedish crowns ($820,117)
* Sellers are Mildner Tech AB, Måns Broberg Fastighetskonsult AB and Servicepartner i Skåne AB
* Transaction has form of non-cash issue of 182,648 shares at 37.50 per share
Source text: bit.ly/1UNn0Os
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2915 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy property firm in Shanghai for 17.5 billion yuan ($2.54 billion) via cash, share issue