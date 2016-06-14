June 14 Acrinova AB :

* Acquires remaining 59.2 percent in Norama Projektutveckling AB for about 6.8 million Swedish crowns ($820,117)

* Sellers are Mildner Tech AB, Måns Broberg Fastighetskonsult AB and Servicepartner i Skåne AB

* Transaction has form of non-cash issue of 182,648 shares at 37.50 per share

