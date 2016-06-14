MOVES- Schroders, Gatehouse Bank, Assurant, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
May 22
June 14 Poland's PKO :
* Poland's PKO plans to submit a non-binding bid for Raiffeisen Bank International AG's Polish unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.
* The deadline for placing non-binding bids is end of June, and then investors will have until early September to submit final offers, the source said.
* Asked by Reuters about the report, PKO's Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello declined to comment.Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)
MUMBAI, May 22 Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold a less than 1 percent stake in the lender in stock market transactions on Monday, complying with a central bank order to cut his holding.