BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Chairman Of Spain's Mapfre Antonio Huertas:
* Says he does not rule out acquisitions in the United States, though there is nothing currently on the table Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO