June 14 Nordicom A/S :

* Said on Tuesday Kvalitena AB had decided to withdraw its proposal on reconstructing of Nordicom

* Kvalitena decided to withdraw its proposal as Park Street Asset Management Limited, which on June 10 acquired 28.91 pct stake in Nordicom, announced it wishes to familiarize with the company's situation before it states its view on proposal

* EGM scheduled for July 1 which was intended to approve Kvalitena's solutions, will consequently not take place

