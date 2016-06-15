June 15 Zinkia Entertainment SA :

* Said on Tuesday that at the general shareholders' meeting, held on June 14, Jose Luis Urquijo Narvaez resigned from the post of chairman, member of the board and member of the audit committee of the company

* The board appointed Miguel Valladares Garcia as its new chairman and Alberto Delgado Gavela as chief executive (CEO) of the company

