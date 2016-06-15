Singapore April non-oil exports down 0.7 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
June 15 Med-Galicja SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it established new unit, Galio Innovation Sp. z o.o.
* Acquired 4,500 shares of Galio Innovation Sp. z o.o. for total of 225,000 zlotys
* Galio Innovation will be engaged in the production of orthopaedic rehabilitation equipment, including Galio Carbon wheelchair and prosthetic orthopaedic equipment under individual orders
* Received new purchase orders from two of company's long-standing distributors in China, worth approximately $3 million