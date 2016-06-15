June 15 Med-Galicja SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it established new unit, Galio Innovation Sp. z o.o.

* Acquired 4,500 shares of Galio Innovation Sp. z o.o. for total of 225,000 zlotys

* Galio Innovation will be engaged in the production of orthopaedic rehabilitation equipment, including Galio Carbon wheelchair and prosthetic orthopaedic equipment under individual orders

