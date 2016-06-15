June 15 Netmedia SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, eTravel SA, signed a deal under the won open tender announced by Frontex for travel related services (booking transport and hotels)

* The estimated, by Frontex, value of orders is between 7.5 million euros ($8.4 million) and 8.5 million euros in period of up to 4 years of cooperation

* The agreement was concluded for a period of 12 months with the possibility of extension for another three twelve-month periods

