BRIEF-OrotonGroup says underlying EBITDA is now forecast to be about $2m to $3m for FY17
* In domestic business fall in hedged buying rate to continue impacting earnings in H2; FY forecast negative impact of about $3 million
June 15 Netmedia SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit, eTravel SA, signed a deal under the won open tender announced by Frontex for travel related services (booking transport and hotels)
* The estimated, by Frontex, value of orders is between 7.5 million euros ($8.4 million) and 8.5 million euros in period of up to 4 years of cooperation
* The agreement was concluded for a period of 12 months with the possibility of extension for another three twelve-month periods
SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 A computer virus that exploits the same vulnerability as the global "ransomware" attack has latched on to more than 200,000 computers and begun manufacturing digital currency, experts said Tuesday.