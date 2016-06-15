BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
June 15 Interbud-Lublin SA :
* Said on Tuesday that due to postponing by court the decision regarding the company's application for bankruptcy with possibility of arrangement decided to start work on a proposal for arrangement proceedings under Restructuring Law bill
* Said the application for proceeedings under restructuring law applicable as of Jan. 1 is more advantageous for the company
* Said the new motion wil include, among others, updated arrangement proposals which were not presented in its motion dated Dec. 21, 2015
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.