June 15 Interbud-Lublin SA :

* Said on Tuesday that due to postponing by court the decision regarding the company's application for bankruptcy with possibility of arrangement decided to start work on a proposal for arrangement proceedings under Restructuring Law bill

* Said the application for proceeedings under restructuring law applicable as of Jan. 1 is more advantageous for the company

* Said the new motion wil include, among others, updated arrangement proposals which were not presented in its motion dated Dec. 21, 2015

