AMSTERDAM, June 15 ** Production cap at
massive Dutch Groningen gas field could be lowered to 25 bcm,
down from the current 27 bcm, newspaper De Telegraaf reports,
citing unnamed sources
** Field operator NAM, a joint venture of Shell and
Exxon Mobil, has proposed setting production at 27 bcm,
with a maximum of 33 bcm during cold winters
** Dutch gas production has been reduced drastically from a
peak of more than 54 bcm due to earthquakes linked to gas
extraction in the northern province
** Parliament has called for production to be reduced as far
as possible, but gas income has been a long-time source of
income for the state
** In December the government set production at 27 bcm, in
compliance with a Dutch Council of State court ruling
