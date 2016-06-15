June 15 MD Medical Group says:

* Elena Mladova, following the birth of her child, is stepping down from her position as Chief Executive Officer.

* Mark Kurtser assumes the position of CEO.

* Vladimir Mekler, non-executive director of the Group since Feb. 2015, succeeds Mark Kurtser as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

* Alsu Nazyrova, the CEO of the Mother and Child Ufa hospital, joins the group's board of directors.