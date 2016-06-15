BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 15 B3System SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q1 net loss of 60,000 zlotys versus loss of 4.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO