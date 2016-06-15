BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 15 Cecurity.Com SA :
* FY revenue 6.8 million euros ($7.62 million) versus 6.6 million euros year ago
* FY operating margin is 6 percent (0.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: