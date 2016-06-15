BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
June 15 (Reuters) -
* Philip green says "not actively involved in any (bhs) pension conversations"
* Phiip green tells parliamentary hearing on bhs failure "i want to apologise to all bhs staff"
* Philip green says under his ownership financing at bhs was "extremely conservative"
* Pension green says bhs pension trustees partly accountable for deficit, "stupid mistakes made"
* Philip green says wants to find solution to bhs pension deficit, "it's resolvable, sortable, we will find a soultion"
* Philip green says plan for bhs pension deficit would be better option for pensioners than ppf compensation scheme
* Philip green says pension regulator "hasn't run towards us to help find a solution" Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.