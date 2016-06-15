June 15 (Reuters) -

* Philip green says "not actively involved in any (bhs) pension conversations"

* Phiip green tells parliamentary hearing on bhs failure "i want to apologise to all bhs staff"

* Philip green says under his ownership financing at bhs was "extremely conservative"

* Pension green says bhs pension trustees partly accountable for deficit, "stupid mistakes made"

* Philip green says wants to find solution to bhs pension deficit, "it's resolvable, sortable, we will find a soultion"

* Philip green says plan for bhs pension deficit would be better option for pensioners than ppf compensation scheme

