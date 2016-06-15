June 15 Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that unit CP1 Srl signed a sublease agreement of offices in Milan with an American multinational cosmetics group

* The contract is valid for six years with possible extension for another six years

* The value of the contract is 90,000 euros ($101,025.00) per year

