BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that unit CP1 Srl signed a sublease agreement of offices in Milan with an American multinational cosmetics group
* The contract is valid for six years with possible extension for another six years
* The value of the contract is 90,000 euros ($101,025.00) per year
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO