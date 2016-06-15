UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 Pegas Nonwovens Sa
* AGM approves dividend of eur 1.25/share
* to be paid from 2015 profit and retained earnings Further company coverage:
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.