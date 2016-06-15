OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) -

** Top Norwegian bank DNB has charged too high fees from about 150,000 of its customers, the Norwegian Consumer Council said in a statement

** The Consumer Council is now initiating a class action lawsuit against DNB, demanding that customers receive refunds of 690 million Norwegian crowns ($82.82 million)

** DNB has rejected the claim, the council said

** DNB was not immediately available to comment ($1 = 8.3312 Norwegian crowns)