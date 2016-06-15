BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) -
** Top Norwegian bank DNB has charged too high fees from about 150,000 of its customers, the Norwegian Consumer Council said in a statement
** The Consumer Council is now initiating a class action lawsuit against DNB, demanding that customers receive refunds of 690 million Norwegian crowns ($82.82 million)
** DNB has rejected the claim, the council said
** DNB was not immediately available to comment ($1 = 8.3312 Norwegian crowns)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO