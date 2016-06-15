BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 (Reuters) -
* Philip green says lawyers Olswang, adviser Grant Thornton gave Dominic Chappell's BHS bid credibility
* Philip Green says if Chappell had followed BHS business plan agreed at sale it would not have failed
* Philip Green says would not have dealt with Dominic Chappell if Goldman Sachs had not approved him.
For more see: (London Newsroom)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO