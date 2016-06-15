BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
June 15 (Reuters) -
* Philip Green says criticism of him "wholly unbalanced and unfair"
* Philip Green says Dominic Chappell should have done CVA for BHS in June 2015, not March 2016
* Philip Green says considered buying back BHS days before it went into administration Source text for Eikon: (London Newsroom)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.