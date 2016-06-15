June 15 Chimimport AD :

* Says recommends guaranteed FY 2015 dividend of 0.1998 Bulgarian lev ($0.1149) per preferred share and proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.045 Bulgarian lev gross per ordinary share

Source text: bit.ly/1UjGeeM

($1 = 1.7392 leva) (Gdynia Newsroom)