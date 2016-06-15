UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 American International Group Inc
* President Hancock says will cut the number of countries in which firm offers motor insurance
* AIG president: "if a Brexit should occur, i suspect we will need a hub within the EU"
* AIG president says insurer's $11 billion hedge fund investments should shrink by more than half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mark Potter)
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Seven banks are at the center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.