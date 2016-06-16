June 16Ming Le Sports AG :

* Said on Wednesday to propose increase of share capital, to cover any losses incurred by company and then provide company with new capital

* General meeting shall first decide on reduction of share capital from 15,444,000 euros ($17.42 million)by 13,899,600 euros to 1,544,400 euros

* Said capital reduction will be done by merging shares in ratio 10: 1

* Said AGM should also decide on capital increase: to increase reduced share capital of 1,544,400 euros by 1,544,400 euros to 3,088,800 euros by issuing 1,544,400 new shares

($1 = 0.8865 euros)