June 16 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Acquires a logistics project under construction for 43 million euros ($48 million) in San Fernando de Henares (Madrid)

* The project includes three logistics warehouses with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of 73,000 square meters and 700 parking spaces

* Says it has signed a lease contract with Kuehne + Nagel and has rented 100 percent of logistics asset in Constanti, Cataluna

* The property includes two independent logistics warehouses with a GLA of 42,250 square meters, acquired in the second half of 2015

