June 16 Valenta Farmatsevtika :

* Sees 2016 revenue at 10 billion roubles ($153.05 million), it said on Wednesday in its annual report

* Pre-tax profit in 2016 is expected at 4 billion roubles

* In order to achieve these goals it plans to launch new, more effective equipment; reduce production costs; develop and manufacture new, more profitable products, among others

* Reported 2015 revenue of 8.94 billion roubles, pre-tax profit of 3.6 billion roubles

Source text - bit.ly/1rrgcM2

($1 = 65.3380 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)