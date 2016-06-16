BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
June 16 Valenta Farmatsevtika :
* Sees 2016 revenue at 10 billion roubles ($153.05 million), it said on Wednesday in its annual report
* Pre-tax profit in 2016 is expected at 4 billion roubles
* In order to achieve these goals it plans to launch new, more effective equipment; reduce production costs; develop and manufacture new, more profitable products, among others
* Reported 2015 revenue of 8.94 billion roubles, pre-tax profit of 3.6 billion roubles
Source text - bit.ly/1rrgcM2
Further company coverage:
($1 = 65.3380 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
* Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17