BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
June 16 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday the board had agreed to analyse a possible share capital increase of about 3.8 million euros ($4.3 million) in order to meet the strategic challenges of the company Source text: bit.ly/1XYgrwZ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
* Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17