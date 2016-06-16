BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Pegas Nonwovens Sa
* Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens says it will set up a new production line in the Czech Republic
* Pegas says the plant with an expected capacity of around 10,000 tonnes a year should start commercial production in the third quarter 2017
* Pegas says it established a subsidiary in South Africa and is looking for a site to build a new production plant Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prague Newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors