June 16 Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens says it will set up a new production line in the Czech Republic

* Pegas says the plant with an expected capacity of around 10,000 tonnes a year should start commercial production in the third quarter 2017

* Pegas says it established a subsidiary in South Africa and is looking for a site to build a new production plant Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prague Newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)