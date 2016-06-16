Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Hungary's OTP Bank Nyrt says:
Bought 301,194 of own shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday at 6,783 forints ($24) per share
Further company coverage: ($1 = 278.71 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.