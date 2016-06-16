BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Poundland
* CEO Jim McCarthy declines to comment on possible takeover bid from South Africa's Steinhoff Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors