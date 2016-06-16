BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
June 16 Orion Oyj :
* Said on Wednesday it completed share acquisitions
* Bought total of 500,000 own B shares at average price of about 33.5319 euros per share
* Total purchase price was 16,765,946.50 euros ($18.89 million)
* It holds now total of 783,366 own B shares corresponding to about 0.55 pct of total number of shares and 0.09 pct of votes
* Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17