PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16OpTeam SA :
* Said on Wednesday it placed new offer for remaining 50 percent stake in Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePatnosci SA from Polska Wytwornia Papierów Wartosciowych SA
* Raises offer to 75 million zlotys ($19.05 million) from previously offered 70 mln zlotys
* Plans to finance transaction from funds obtained from Innova AF II S.a r.l.
* Preliminary, conditional sale agreement was signed on April 15
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9366 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation