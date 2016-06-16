BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS :
* Completes sale of BYN Gayrimenkul Gelistirme to Gencoglu AVM Yatrmlar
* The transaction amount is about 41.8 million lira ($14.27 million)
* Start City Outlet Shopping Mall's value in which BYN Gayrimenkul Gelistirme has 40 percent ownership, has been calculated as 26 million euros
Source text:bit.ly/1sHu0TU Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9290 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors