June 16 Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS :

* Completes sale of BYN Gayrimenkul Gelistirme to Gencoglu AVM Yatrmlar

* The transaction amount is about 41.8 million lira ($14.27 million)

* Start City Outlet Shopping Mall's value in which BYN Gayrimenkul Gelistirme has 40 percent ownership, has been calculated as 26 million euros

($1 = 2.9290 liras)