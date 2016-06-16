BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman
June 16Bloober Team SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it decreased stake in iFun4all SA to 50.56 percent from 60.75 percent following registration of iFun4all's capital increase
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors