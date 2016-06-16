OSLO, June 16 (Reuters) -
** Oil and gas firm DEA, controlled by Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman, eyes more deals in Norway, the firm's recently
appointed Norway manager told Reuters in an interview
** "We see the withdrawal of the majors from the continental
shelf rather as a chance than a threat, so we see this opens up
opportunities for us to grow inorganically," Hans-Hermann
Andreae said
** A sign of majors retreating came when Shell
withdrew its application for acreage in Norway's 23rd licensing
round in the Barents Sea earlier this year, while other majors
such as ExxonMobil, Eni and Total did
never apply
** DEA, owned by Fridman's investment vehicle LetterOne,
last year bought E.ON's oil and gas assets in Norway
for $1.6 billion
** "We've shown what we can do with the E.ON acquisition
and... this is about the typical size of things that might
happen," Andreae said
** "In any case such an acquisition is funded by the
shareholders, so it's not out of our cash flow. That helps of
course a lot. And they (the shareholders) still have cash"
** He said the Norwegian business remains important for the
firm as Norway accounts for around 70,000 barrels of oil
equivalents per day compared to the firm's total output of
around 123,000-125,000 boepd
** A final investment decision for the Zidane project, a
natural gas field in the Norwegian Sea, will be made by "late
summer or early fall", Andreae said
** "We are not delivering the final plan to the authorities
as previously promised by Aug. 1 because Statoil would
like to retender more work and more contracts as they believe we
could achieve some more cost savings"
** Statoil is handling the modules that must be added to the
Heidrun field to which the subsea templates on Zidane will be
linked
** DEA will more than halve its Norwegian workforce after
the E.ON transaction: "We had prior to the merger two companies
with approximately 90 staff members each... the new organisation
will have about 80 staff members (in total) and deal with a
significantly higher number of licences"
** He said the firm will focus on the projects "that are
creating the biggest value like Skarv, Snorre, Njord, Gjoea to
some extent, Zidane obviously and a few more"
** DEA Norway plans to spend more than $100 million on
exploration this year out of its total capex of around $230
million
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)