June 16 Financeira Alfa SA CFI :

* Announced on Wednesday that its board approved share repurchase programme of up to 4.1 million Brazilian reais ($1.2 million) to be executed in up to 18 months

* Acquired shares to be cancelled without reduction of company's share capital

* To acquire up to 300,000 common shares and up to 900,000 preferred shares

