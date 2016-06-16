Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corp :
* Special resolution authorizing orderly wind-up of company approved by shareholders at Annual Special Meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.