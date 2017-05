June 17 Eurosic SA :

* Announced on Thursday it is on track to sell its "between" building in La Defense (Paris) to Primonial Reim on the basis of a price of 165 million euros excluding taxes

* Obtains permission to construct a 37,500 sqm building on 10-12 Cours Michelet (La Defense); delivery seen in Q4 2018

